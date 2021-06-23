Jay County School Corporation training new K9 officer

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Jay County School Corporation has a new four-legged staff member.

Jack, a 6-month-old black lab, is the newest member to join the school corporation. Jack is currently down in Georgia training to become a K9 officer which will take around 12 months. Once his training is complete, he will be the district’s first K9 officer.

Jack

In addition to helping brighten the spirits of students and staff, the pup will also work with the school’s resource officer and be trained in gun detection and tracking. Superintendent Jeremy Gulley says this will help keep the schools safer.

“We are happy to have Jack,” Superintendent Jeremy Gulley said. “We want to brighten the day of our students and staff. Dogs can be very therapeutic and schools have taken notice across the country. But it will also bring that element of safety.”

Officials with the school hope that Jack will be making rounds by the end of the next school year, with Jack being full-time by the 2022-2023 school year.