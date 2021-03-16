Jay County residents speak out against new rock quarry near high school

JAY COUNTY, IND. (WANE) — A proposed rock quarry in Jay County is causing friction between neighbors and the developers. So much so — the school board asked the developer to a meeting to help clear the air.

There was standing room only inside the auditorium at General Shanks Elementary. Residents and community members attended the meeting within a meeting, the topic the new rock quarry on Tyson Road. A representative from the quarry answered questions from the board and neighbors to explain the companies project.

Back in January Heritage Aggregates, LLC, US Aggregates, and Heritage Land Company, all owned by the same group sent a ‘Letter of Intent to neighbors surrounding the proposed quarry location on Tyson Road and Highway 67. The site is just a block from its current location.

In the letter, the company says the more than one hundred acres of land will be used for extracting mineral deposits and limestone material. As long as there are “no major pitfalls,” the company plans to begin the process in mid-2021.

Due to the high customer demand, the letter states that the company wants the ability to run 24 hours a day 365 days a year. However, during the school board meeting Monday a representative for the quarry said they would only work 10 hours a day, Monday to Saturday, with holidays off. However, this raised concerns to a few neighbors.

“We are just going off of the plan manager keeps telling us and things that they’ve stated letter keep changing and that concerns us,” Theresa Inman resident near the proposed quarry said.

The main concerns with the quarry surround safety, traffic, and the environmental effects from the proposed blasting. Inman, who lives on Tyson Road, went to the Jay County Sheriff’s Department and spoke on the traffic problems at the intersection of Tyson Rd. and Highway 67. During the meeting, she stated that there had been almost three hundred traffic incidents since 2015. Another neighbor spoke out worried about students getting into and playing in the quarry with their 4-wheelers.

Parcel 1, Tract 1 is where the new quarry would go if approved. Picture was provided in the letter neighbors received.

View of the new quarry site.

According to neighbors, the company has yet to do traffic or environmental study on the proposed site. Many are worried the layer of dust will impact their health in a negative way. Neighbors also want to see a comprehensive plan for both quarries. During Monday night’s meeting, those items were not addressed.

What was address was the number of times the quarry plans on blasting at the site. The company says that they will blast at noon a few times each month. A former Jay County teacher spoke out against the project at the board meeting worried for the school and its students.

“I remember the first time I heard it, it’s like a little rumble and you think oh my gosh what is that it’s like a bomb,” Florine Golden said. “And as new teachers came in I got to be the one to tell them the quarry is blasting and they do.”

During the meeting, school board members expressed concern over the corporation’s well-becoming damaged or collapsing due to the blasts. The representative for the quarry suggested the school have their well checked as a safety precaution but did not believe the blasts would impact it.

Another concern was over the future of the quarry. According to the quarry representative, the company believes the limestone deposits at the site will sustain the industry, employ local residents and supply local industries for 30 years. The current quarry will run out of materials in the next 3 years and if this new quarry is not rezoned people will ‘lose their jobs.’ The quarry employs 22 people.

The Jay County School Board choose not to take a position on the new quarry but was glad they allowed the quarry representative to come to speak with the board and residents.

Before the quarry can begin work it will first have to go in front of Jay County Board of Zoning and Appeals.