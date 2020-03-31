Jay County REMC offering free WIFI to students

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An electric cooperative is giving back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic. Jay County REMC is offering a free Wi-Fi network for students working on e-learning.

“We are not an internet provider ourselves but we know that these challenges are faced by all,” President and CEO of Jay County REMC Neil Draper said. “All of our employees including. We are all apart of this community as well. Most of us live in the country and we know how difficult it can be. I have two young kids and we are doing e-learning and even at our house, we are having trouble. Both kids can’t be on at the same time. It’s difficult.”

Jay County REMC coverage.

Jay County REMC is a not-for-profit electric cooperative that provides services to all of Jay County and portions of Adams, Blackford, Delaware, Randolph and Wells counties.

Those who would like to access the WIFI can come to the north parking lot of the REMC building located at 484 S 200 W. Portland. Once parked you are asked to call the office at 260-726-7121 to receive the network password. The password will change frequently so each time you would like to use the next you are asked to call each time you wish to use the network.

Officials ask that in order to keep the bandwidth available for everyone who needs the WIFI, to only use the internet for e-learning and social networking and downloading files should be avoided. It is also important to remember that the office lobby is closed to the public and those using the WIFI to stay in their cars. Around 20 cars can be in the parking lot at one time.

“We know how difficult this can be,” Draper said. “Anything we can do to help right now we are willing to do.”

The service is for anyone struggling to find internet access to complete assignments. Use the #WereHereForYou and #PowerOn to share videos and photos or your students working on their e-learning.

For more information about the free service head to Jay County REMC website by clicking here.