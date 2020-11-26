Jay County Humane Society partners with Portland Police for cops cuddles with cats

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Jay County Humane Society is teaming up with police officers to encourage people to adopt cats.

The shelter currently has more cats than dogs. To help get some of the felines to their forever homes, they’re reducing the adoption fee to $20.

The Humane Society teamed up with the Portland Police Department for a photo shoot to showcase some of the cats up for adoption.

“A couple of the local cops, Chief Springer and officer Stephenson, volunteered to come in and take some pictures with them and that’s why we called it the cats and cuddles with cops,” Humane Society Manager Cierra Castillo said. “We wanted to do it around holidays to make it more festive.”

The special rate is scheduled to end Nov. 30. The shelter is also running a warm and fuzzy fundraiser to help bring in donations.