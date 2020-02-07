Jay County house built in 1840 looking for new owner

REDKEY, Ind. (WANE) — For the right price you could own a piece of history in Jay County.

The Carder home is one of the oldest houses still standing in Jay County and it’s currently up for sale. Located just south of Redkey, this four-bedroom, three-bath, the house sits on a little over 6 acres and includes several barns, outbuildings, and a guest house. The property also comes with a rich history.

“This is just an overall cool property,” Remax Realtor Steve Robillard said. “This is probably the most unique property I’ve listed.”

Picture of the Carder House in 1864

There are gaps when it comes to the history of the house but the earliest records show that the land was purchased from the government by a man named Hugh West in April 1820. Between the 1820s and 1840s, the Carder family acquired the land and built the house and many of the surrounding buildings in 1840. In the Jay County Historical Society, a picture hangs that shows how the homestead appeared in February 1864. The picture shows the house and surrounding barns. On the back of the picture is a note that indicates the columns currently on the front of the house had not yet been added. According to records, the Carder family passed down the house for more than 140 years before the last surviving Carder, Alwyn Ardath Carder, passed away in 2002.

Alwyn Ardath Carder sat down for an interview before his death and spoke about the property’s rich history. In the interview, Carder explained that the buildings were made of “our own bricks made here and the timber was cut off the land for the beams, sleepers, rafters, floors.” According to Carder, the homestead was originally named Hatfield. Before he passed, Carder was in the process of updating the house, which lessened the historical value. Carder never married or had children so he left the homestead to the Portland Foundation.

When the Portland Foundation was willed the Carder Homestead, the Jay County Historical Society was invited into the house to save pictures and records. The foundation put the house up for auction and it was bought by a couple hoping to turn the historic property into a bed and breakfast. However, construction was never finished on the bed and breakfast. To this day you can still see where construction stopped in one of the barns. Since the auction 18 years ago, the homestead has changed hands several times and is once again looking for a new owner.

View of the homestead from the road.

Staircase in the main house.

Kitchen in the main house.

Dinning Room in the main house.

Lower level bathroom shower.

Guest house

Playhouse

School House

Outhouses

Barn that was going to be turned into a bed and breakfast.

Second barn on the property.

Ariel view of the homestead. Courtesy of Re/Max

The homestead is on the market for $309,900. Robillard asks that if you are interested in taking a tour that you get a pre-approved letter for a mortgage of the purchase price.

Robillard says he has shown the house hundreds of times to clients who have flown in from all over the country, but so far there haven’t been any takers.

“It’s not for everyone,” Robillard said. “There’s a historical aspect to it and it does need some work. But for the right people who you are looking for land in the country, a phenomenal place to raise children in a great school district, and a different pace of life I encourage you to contact me.”

To get a tour of the house contact ReMax Real Estate Realtor Steve Robillard at 765-288-0400 or you can email him at steverobillardhomes@gamil.com

Is there an interesting property in northeast Indiana or northwest Ohio that makes you say, ‘What’s up with that place?’ Let us know about it! Send us an email at WANEDigitalContent@nexstar.tv.