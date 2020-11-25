Jay County High School moving to virtual learning

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Jay County School Corp. announced the junior-senior high school will move to remote learning beginning Monday, Nov. 30. Elementary and preschools will continue in-person learning.

A rise in the COVID-19 positivity rate, along with quarantine and staffing impacts, were listed as the primary reasons behind the decision to go virtual.

The school corp. is hopeful to return to in-person instruction by Monday, Dec. 7. No decision will be announced until Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The announcement comes a week after WANE 15 reported the district was waiving quarantine requirements for students who were considered a close contact.

Jay County moved into the red category in the most recent COVID-19 report from the Indiana State Department of Health.

