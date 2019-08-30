Jay Co. authorities looking for missing siblings

Dylan Barnes-Plessinger and Alana Plessinger are missing in Jay County.

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Jay County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating two missing siblings.

Dylan Barnes-Plessinger, 14, and Alana Plessinger, 12, were last seen in the area of County Roads 1100 West and 400 South.

Dylan is 5’10” and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a black and grey long sleeve sweatshirt.

Alana is 5’05” and 100 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black gym shorts

If you have information on where Dylan and Alana are, call 911 or contact the Jay County Sheriff’s Department at 260-726-8188.