JAVA takes a look at unsolved cases with Operation Investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —Justice, Accountability, and Victims Advocacy (JAVA) is working to get out information on unsolved crimes in the area.

The group held their Operation Investigation meeting tonight inviting families with unsolved cases to share information. It was open to those who have lost people to homicide, drug poisoning and overdoses as well as missing persons cases. JAVA had those who show up fill out a fact sheet with information on their case as a starting point.

“Because we have a lot of unsolved cases, and we’re hoping to use these fact sheets for a number of things,” said Stacey Davis, co-founder of JAVA. “We’ve got a television show that we were doing before COVID, we’re hoping to get that kicked off again and then be able to use the information for other things like talking with police, or when we talk with prosecutors or anything like that.”

The work gives hope to families still looking for answers, like Carrie Morningstar. Morningstar lost her daughter Kayla Harris after a triple shooting on East Sherwood Terrace in 2017.

“I’m not going to ever stop until I get justice for her,” said Morningstar. “She deserves it and I’m not going to let him forget, every time I get a chance to bring her name up, I’m going to for the rest of my life.”

JAVA holds monthly meetings to help families who have lost people to crime.