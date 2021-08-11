JAVA hosting 3rd annual Ride for Justice fundraiser on Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Justice, Accountability & Victims Advocacy (JAVA), in partnership with TruKingz MC, is hosting the third annual Ride for Justice on Sunday.

Registration begins at 2 p.m. at Calvary UMC, located at 6301 Winchester Rd. Kickstands up at 3 p.m. The ride ends at the Red Moon Event Center Marketplace of Canterbury, located at 5655 St. Joe Rd.

Tickets are $20 for a single and $30 for a couple, including a taco bar. Anyone who doesn’t want to ride, they can participate in the taco bar, which begins at 4 p.m., for $10. A cash bar is also available.