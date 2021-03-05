JAVA brings awareness to overdose victims with #BlackBalloonDay

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana has the 14th worst drug overdose death rate in the United States, and a group of mothers is trying to raise awareness to slow the trend.

On Friday, Justice, Accountability & Victim Advocacy (JAVA) mothers of victims who died of drug overdoses gathered at Highland Park Cemetery. Their goal is to help parents keep track of their kids’ activities.

“I just do not understand how it has gotten so out of control. It’s getting in the hands of our children and it doesn’t need to be. Parents are very unaware, like myself, of just how big this problem really is,” says Theresa Juilerat, mother of a victim.

Saturday is #BlackBalloonDay, a day created to bring awareness around the important issue of providing support to those struggling with substance use disorder and their loved ones, according to the Overdose Lifeline website.

JAVA members said they will personally deliver a black balloon to be displayed on the porch of any household in the Fort Wayne city limits for anyone who wants to support Black Balloon Day or has had a victim of drug induced homicide.

An option of a virtual balloon release for social media is available on the Overdose Lifeline website.