January trail use breaks records, reaches almost 30k

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne announced that trail counts reached an all-time high for the month of January at 29,318. The previous high count for January was in 2017 with 19,024.

“The much higher number is partly due to the six infrared trail counters that were added to the network beginning in 2021,” the city said. “Even so, when data from the new cameras was removed from the total, trail usage was still up by over 3,400 with 22,484 for January.”

The city has a total of 20 trail use counters.

As the area continues to experience more snow and ice, the city reminds trail users to be careful, especially on bridges and boardwalks. If snow depths reach three inches or more, the City of Fort Wayne said it will remove snow on heavily travelled sections of the trail network, especially near schools, parks and popular destinations.

Additional guidelines for trail users:

Obey all traffic signals and signage

Keep to the right and pass on the left

Stay on the trails and do not enter private property or yards

Stop for cross traffic

Pick up after your pet

Don’t litter

Bicyclists need to call out or use a bell before passing

Bicyclists should pull just off the trail if they have to stop

For more information on the trail system, visit the Fort Wayne Trails website.