FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A music festival this weekend in Fort Wayne highlights local bands and regional touring acts.

Botanical Roots Music Fest at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

Friday features Zydeco and Reggae sounds with CJ Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Lazo & Exodus, URB, and Pete Dio & the Old and Dirty. Saturday’s lineup includes Blues, Americana and Folk styles with Phil’s Family Lizard, G-Money Band, Mississippi Heat, A Picker & A Grinner, Rosalind & the Way, Debutants, and Grace Theisen & the Rebel Eves.

Get tickets online. You can get a 2-day pass for $30, or enjoy Friday’s lineup for $15 or Saturday for $20. Conservatory members are admitted free, the release said.