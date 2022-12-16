Help Not Handcuffs was at the Dec. 16 status hearing in numbers, but the group hasn’t prevented the new jail from building built.

Come June 2, the federal judge overseeing the Allen County Jail lawsuit will expect to see a design for the new jail and progress on its financing.

If a construction manager will shorten the time it takes to build the new jail, then Judge Damon R. Leichty wants that done, too.

Leichty would also like to see improvements in the number of confinement officers the jail employs, and inmate recreational hours jump from three to five hours a week.

Purchase order for 2911 Meyer Rd. OK’d just in time

The Allen County Commissioners complied just in time with the judge’s order to have a purchase order for a designated jail location. With Thursday’s consent by the Allen County Council, the county’s financing entity not named in the lawsuit, the promised purchase order and contract for 2911 Meyer Road should be signed this week between the county and owner Bill Bean.

That was enough to please Leichty who made it clear in August that he expected a purchase order if that was the long-term solution to horrible conditions at the jail.

All in all, this third status hearing with Allen County Commissioners and the sheriff went much more smoothly than the first one on June 16 and the second on Aug. 25.

In June, Leichty had the commissioners on the hot seat and let them know he wasn’t going to wait until they had a plan to reverse the inhumane conditions at the Allen County Jail, primarily due to overcrowding and understaffing.

The federal lawsuit filed in January 2020 by the Indiana ACLU and inmates energized the commissioners after Leichty rendered his opinion March 31 and agreed with the plaintiffs. Leichty seemed horrified with the number of violent encounters between inmates and inmates and staff and even more disturbed by so many inmates sleeping in “boats,” the hard plastic shells kitted out with plastic mattresses, and the fact that those in boats often were forced to sleep next to toilets.

Judge asks for zoning approval and signed contract

Sooner than June 2, Leichty said he wanted to see if the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals does approve a contingency use for the land at its public hearing on Jan. 18 and the signed contract, both within 10 days.

Cory Miller, president of Elevatus Architecture, testified after Leichty asked that he be there. The schematics for the jail due at the end of this year could be difficult, but Miller hopes to have everything designed by the April deadline. Some difficulties include the design of the mental health component to the jail. The actual jail will be similar to some of the 75 correction facilities his company has designed or helped design in the U.S. and that design will be easier to produce, he said.

Shortening the construction phase expected between 18 and 24 months would be difficult due to the size of the facility anticipated to be built for at least 1,100 inmates. With Allen County’s population growing, local law enforcement officials believe the number should be closer to 1,500.

Help Not Handcuffs asks for a blessing; judge wants community involvement

While Ken Falk, legal director at the Indiana ACLU, voiced his same concerns over staffing and the timetable necessary to build a new, more humane jail, some of the more interesting testimony came from Help Not Handcuffs attorney, Diana Bauer, who sat at the same table as Falk. The group’s focus is preventing a new jail from being constructed and moving toward incarceration alternatives.

Its amicus curiae status allows the group little power over the case and whether or not a new jail is built, but it does have influence when it comes to the court of public opinion. The courtroom was full of its supporters.

Leichty reiterated his desire to see a “community-wide solution to a community-wide problem,” but said after checking on the statute that created JRAC – the Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council – he realized he cannot order the council to add local representatives. JRAC and the local Community Corrections Advisory Board have many of the same criminal justice officials in their membership.

JRAC is made up of representatives from the criminal justice system including judges, the Allen County Prosecutor, chief public defender, chief probation officer, the sheriff, police chief, representatives from the county commissioners and council, community corrections executive director, Department of Child Services and others. But there are none who represent the broader community, except for a local minister, Bauer said.

While the group said it’s been locked out of meeting with the commissioners and others, it has had a meeting or two with Sheriff-elect Troy Hershberger, Allen County judges Wendy Davis and David Zent, Chief Probation Officer Eric Zimmerman and Kim Churchward, executive director at community corrections.

Help Not Handcuffs asks for help in gauging effectiveness of existing community programs

The group wants to go forward and acquire documents that demonstrate the effectiveness or lack thereof for the alternative, problem solving courts and programs.

Leichty said he would not be able to order such a thing., nor can he order a special commission to address these topics. Bauer asked for a blessing.

“It’s fine to have all these programs,” Bauer continued. “But what is the success rate of these kinds of programs.”

Leichty appeared to sympathize, but at the end of the day, his jurisdiction goes no farther than the lawsuit.

“I’m a court of law. I have to abide by the law. I don’t have jurisdiction over these parties,” Leichty said.