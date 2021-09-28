Jack Hammer returning to Fort Wayne radio, to host WXKE morning show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A classic Fort Wayne radio host is returning to the airwaves to host a classic rock morning show.

The Jack Hammer Show (WXKE)

Jack Hammer, who hosted Fort Wayne radio programs for 20 years before serving as executive director for the Three Rivers Festival, has been named the new morning personality for 96.3 FM WXKE.

The Jack Hammer Show will air Monday through Friday from 6-10 a.m. It promises to deliver “the best classic rock in the morning, along with Hammer’s unique and hilarious view on, well, everything.”

WXKE Program Director JJ Fabini said Hammer has been missed since he’s been off radio.

“I’m looking forward to listening to (Hammer) every morning and having my friend make me laugh,” said Fabini.

Hammer added: “I never thought that I would once again be so excited about getting up at 4am, but the opportunities and possibilities that lie ahead are boundless. I look forward to once again entertaining people on the radio, and doing it on WXKE, the rock station I listened to growing up in Ft. Wayne is the icing on the cake.”