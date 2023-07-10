FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Local youth will be joining the YLNI Farmers Market on Saturday to sell their own goods and services with the Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur Marketplace.

School-age through college-age students are welcome to participate in the one-day event that gives young entrepreneurs the chance to promote their already existing businesses or try their hand at business ownership.

“Providing young entrepreneurs with a thriving marketplace with a large and diverse

customer base allows them an opportunity to receive real-time feedback on their products

and ideas” said Karen Cooper, Vice President of Capstone Experiences at Junior

Achievement.

This is the 4 year that Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana has held the event with 50 different businesses being represented this year.

The public can find the Junior Achievement booths at the Barrett McNagny parking lot on the corner of S Barr St and E Berry St from 9 am to 1 pm on July 15.