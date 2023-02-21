FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After being put on hold for the last two years, Ivy Tech Community College is bringing back its annual Edible Book Festival on April 3.

The event invites participants to create a dish based on a particular book or book title which will be on display and then served to attendees afterwards. They will compete to win awards in three different categories: best design, funniest interpretation and best tasting.

The festival is open to people across the region and Ivy Tech students and employees.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for local businesses to interact with the community and promote themselves,” said Liz Metz, librarian at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne.

For people interested in making an edible book for the festival, register online at library.ivytech.edu/ebf. Applications are due by March 24.