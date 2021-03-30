Ivy Tech’s agricultural program receives $5k from Farm Credit Mid-America

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne’s agriculture program recently received a $5,000 gift from Farm Credit Mid-America, a financial services cooperative that serves the credit needs of rural residents and farmers across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The gift is part of Farm Credit’s corporate strategic plan to support community projects that enhance agricultural education and resources. With this in mind, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne said it will use the funds to help start a Precision Agriculture Equipment Technology program and provide students with at-home-lab-kits for online classes.

“Funding these initiatives will take the Ivy Tech Agriculture program to a higher stratosphere of technological applications,” said Darrel Kesler, Dean of the School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering, and Applied Science. “Food production technology already includes autonomous tractors, robotic milking and robotic apple pickers, drone crop scouting, and so on. When thinking high tech don’t just think Silicon Valley, think agriculture. Agriculture affects everybody—we all need to eat.”

Fort more information on Ivy Tech’s agricultural program, visit IvyTech.edu/agriculture/ or contact Kelli Kreider at kkreider5@ivytech.edu or 260-482-9171, ext. 4520.