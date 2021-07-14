Ivy Tech Warsaw announces new scholarship honoring late instructor

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Warsaw announced it is honoring instructor Edward “Ed” Sexton’s legacy after his passing in March through the Ed Sexton Memorial Scholarship available to Ivy Tech Warsaw students.

Sexton made a career of welding and fabrication as a certified welding inspector for Buhrt Engineering in Warsaw, the school said. His industry knowledge allowed him to provide real-world training for his Ivy Tech students.

In honor of his work, a group called the “Friends of Ed Sexton” has established a scholarship with the support of his family to encourage and support future career welders in the Warsaw community. The school said the goal is to build on Sexton’s work to grow the local economy by utilizing skilled workers that sustain the industries in the area.

According to his widow, Amy Sexton, he believed “a positive attitude and a strong work ethic are the keys to transcending adversity.”

The scholarship is open to students who are pursuing welding, advanced manufacturing, and maintenance at Ivy Tech Community College Warsaw. The school said the annual award can be given to multiple students who meet the scholarship criteria. Students may receive the award for a second year if they remain in good standing at the college.

Students interested in applying for the scholarship are asked to contact Tom Till, Director of Advanced Manufacturing, at 574-267-5428 ext. 7450.

To support the Ed Sexton Memorial Scholarship or learn more, contact Tracina Smith at the Ivy Tech Foundation at 260-480-2010 or TSmith1335@IvyTech.edu.