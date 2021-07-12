Ivy Tech to resume in-person classes at Huntington Co. Community Learning Center

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne announced that it will return to in-person learning at the Huntington County Community Learning Center, located at 2201 North Jefferson St in Huntington.

The college said courses are open to all but are designed to make higher education accessible to individuals who may be interested in taking classes closer to home.

Fall 2021 Courses at the Huntington County Community Learning Center:

PSYC 101: Intro to Psychology, Tuesdays from 6 to 8:50 p.m.

ENG 111: English Composition, Mondays from 5:30 to 8:20 p.m.

HLHS 117: Qualified Med. Aide (QMA) Prep, Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students interested in these courses can also take advantage of Ivy Tech’s new statewide tuition model called Ivy+ which freezes tuition beyond 12 credits per semester and includes all required textbooks for free from now through summer 2022.

To get started in classes at the Huntington County Community Learning Center, contact Tiffanney Drummond at tdrummond@hccsc.k12.in.us or 260-356-2858. For more information on Ivy+, visit IvyTech.edu/tuition.