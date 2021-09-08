Ivy Tech to hold Grand Opening event for Career Coaching and Employer Connections program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne announced it will host a Grand Opening for the new Career Coaching and Employer Connections (CCEC) program on Sept. 21 from noon to 1 p.m. The Fort Wayne campus was a pilot program for CCEC, which is now being rolled out statewide.

The event will be streamed statewide through the IvyEvents app while all 19 campuses host an in-person celebration, the school said. During Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s on campus event, lunch from the student-run Grasshopper food truck will be provided for invited guests, followed by a reception in Harshman Hall for all Ivy Tech students, staff and faculty.

Ivy Tech said it developed the program, which brings together career development and employer outreach to meet the needs of the workforce by creating a cohesive model for student and employer engagement.

“This new, more strategic approach will emphasize comprehensive career readiness practices working alongside academic preparation throughout a student’s college experience,” Ivy Tech said.

For students, the Career Coaching and Employer Connections program will provide opportunity for:

Creating a Career Development Portfolio: students will showcase why an employer should hire them and will include resume, cover letter, LinkedIn profile, work and learn experiences as well as the professional network and connections they have built with support from their CCEC team.

Career Coaching: focused, one-to-one relationship to guide students on a career path that matches their values, interests, personality and skills.

Work and Learn: opportunity to build relationships with employers and gain direct experience in careers that interest the student, such as working alongside professionals in a tech company, or assisting on a Human Resources team in a healthcare organization.

The CCEC program also benefits employers by helping them find top talent for their workforce needs and/or skill-up current employees with custom training, Ivy Tech said. By closely aligning the student experience and employer needs, the program will meet the specific skills and training needs employers in Indiana and neighboring states are looking for.

“The official launch of the Career Coaching and Employer Connections program is a real win for our students, employer partners, and northeast Indiana community,” said Joe McMichael, Executive Director of Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw’s Career Coaching and Employer Connections. “This program better serves our students through an integrated approach to employer relations. From the very first day a student enrolls at Ivy Tech, we immediately connect and help them take the next steps on the path to a high-wage, in-demand career.”

To learn more about Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s CCEC program, contact Joe McMichael at rmcmichael3@ivytech.edu