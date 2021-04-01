Ivy Tech to hold 2 virtual career fairs in April

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw announced it will host two virtual career fairs in April: The Healthcare and Human Services Career Fair on April 15 and the Fort Wayne/Warsaw MadeByMe Manufacturing Virtual Fair on April 21.

HEALTHCARE VIRTUAL FAIR:

Health and human services employer recruiters will virtually meet with Ivy Tech students and alumni, as well as the community from 10 a.m. to noon on April 15. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress professionally. Attendees can join at ivytech.edu/healthfair.

Employers in attendance will include: A Caring Hand, LLC, Lutheran Life Villages, Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Parkview Health, Peabody Retirement Community, Otis R Bowen Center for Human Services and ScribeAmerica. The registration deadline for businesses is April 12. Employers can RSVP at link.ivytech.edu/healthrsvp.

FORT WAYNE/WARSAW MadeByMe MANUFACTURING VIRTUAL FAIR:

Northeast Indiana employers from the manufacturing, construction, and automotive/diesel industries will virtually meet with Ivy Tech students and alumni, as well as the community from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 21. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress professionally. Attendees can join at link.ivytech.edu/jobfair.

Registration for employers is currently open. Currently registered employers include: 80/20 Inc., Advanced Technological Solutions, Belle Tire, Kelley Automotive Group, KGPCo, Micropulse, Preferred Inc. – Fort Wayne, Premier Truck Rental, QuikCut, Republic Services, Steel Dynamics, Inc.

For this career fair, Ivy Tech said it is collaborating with MadeByMe, which is administered by Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

Anyone with questions about the career fairs is asked to contact Anh Dinh Lapsley at alapsley6@ivytech.edu.