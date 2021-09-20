Ivy Tech students to dish up world-cuisine themed meals; dinner registration open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne has released the Special Cuisines schedule for the fall semester which feature Pacific Northwest as well as Japanese and Korean themes.

For the events, students will take turns preparing and serving world-cuisine themed meals for class credit in a project-based learning experience. Ivy Tech said the students will rotate throughout various positions in the kitchen and dining room to provide a full-service restaurant experience.

Special Cuisines with start times of 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.:

Sept. 30: Pacific Northwest

Oct. 7: Japan and Korea

Dinners are $20 per person and are served in the Hospitality Room (door 24, which is located on the back of the building and faces Coliseum Boulevard) on Coliseum Campus (3800 N. Anthony Blvd.). Pay on-site with cash, check, or charge. Wine is available for $5 per glass or $15 per bottle.

To make reservations, which are required at least 24 hours before the dinner, RSVP at link.ivytech.edu.