Ivy Tech students can now transfer credit hours to complete hospitality management degree at PFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Students who earn an Associate of Science degree in hospitality administration at Ivy Tech Community College can now attend Purdue University Fort Wayne to complete their bachelor’s degree in the same major, Ivy Tech announced.

“As northeast Indiana’s hospitality industry continues to expand, we want to give our students every opportunity to grow their skills and position themselves for advancement. Partnerships like this are how we create pathways to good-paying jobs in high-demand fields and meet the economic development needs of our community,” said Jerrilee K. Mosier, chancellor for Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw

The new articulation agreement between the two schools states “…that students who choose to begin their studies at a community college and transfer to a university to earn a bachelor’s degree should be provided with a smooth curriculum transition that minimizes loss of credit and duplication of coursework.”

Purdue Fort Wayne’s hospitality management degree program is housed in the Richard T. Doermer School of Business building which provides students with the business fundamentals for hotels, restaurants, travel and tourism.

Ivy Tech graduates can transfer and apply up to 60 credit hours to the Purdue Fort Wayne program under the new agreement, which went into effect July 1.

For more information, contact Olah at 260-481-5496 or aolah@pfw.edu.