Ivy Tech student, who’s a single mother of 6, receives donated laptop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Christmas came a day early for one Ivy Tech student, as she was presented with a gently-used laptop from Old National Bank and Latinos Count Thursday morning.

“I am just thrilled,” said Martin. “I really need it. As a student, it’s just important to get that homework done when you need to get it done and so having a laptop opens up the opportunity.”

Prior to Thursday, Marcia Martin, who’s a single mother of six, relied on borrowing her mother’s laptop and finding hot spots at public places such as McDonald’s or Starbucks, or using one of the computers at school to get her work done. With the coronavirus prompting many classes to be taught online, having a computer has become even more essential.

“Being a parent and a student and having deadlines, it’s very hard to balance all those things without access to internet access to your school materials, a lot of our books are online,” said Martin. “They don’t even provide paperback books anymore.”

Martin is the first of 25 Ivy Tech students that will receive a laptop thanks to Old National Bank who partnered with Latinos Count to refurbish 25 devices.

After the laptops were refurbished, they were donated to Ivy Tech who plans distribute the computers to the “most deserving in need students to improve their classroom performance.”

“When I was talking to my contact at Ivy Tech and they identified Marcia as the first recipient I was so excited because I know how difficult it is for a single mom six kids, no computer, trying to excel in the classroom,” said Steve Corona, the executive director of Latinos Court. “She embodies the spirit of never quitting never giving up.”

Corona had to drove Evansville to pick up the laptops.

“It was well worth the drive and return trip to Fort Wayne, if I know in the back of my head, I’m going to help 25 students do a better job at the classroom,” said Corona.

Martin is studying both early childhood education and business administration.