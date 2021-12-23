Ivy Tech stops withholding transcripts to those owing money

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ivy Tech Community College has ended a policy that withheld transcripts from students who owe the statewide college money.

Under the previous policy, some Ivy Tech students who wanted to transfer to a four-year school were unable to do because Ivy Tech withheld transcripts from students owing the college any money. But WFYI-TV reports that under its new policy, Ivy Tech now makes transcripts available to all students.

The new policy affects about 80,000 students at its more than 20 campuses around Indiana. A school official says many students denied access to their transcripts owed as little as $5.