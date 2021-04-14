Ivy Tech receives $17k in sheet metal donation for Automotive Technology Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne’s Automotive Technology Program recently received automotive sheet metal panels valued at approximately $17,000 from LKQ Corporation.

“We chose Ivy Tech partially because we were contacted about it in the past, but also because they have a local auto body program that will hopefully graduate individuals who are engaged and want to participate in our industry,” said Zach Richter, LKQ General Manager. “I personally have attended Ivy Tech and know they are a well-established part of our community.”

Ivy Tech Fort Wayne said it will use the donation to give students in auto body and collision repair classes more hands-on experience with real world learning opportunities. In the program, students learn to repair and refinish cars, trucks, vans and golf carts. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, automotive body workers can expect to earn a median hourly wage of $21.24/hr.

“We’re grateful for LKQ’s donation of sheet metal, which will be extremely useful for our students,” said Dave Buell, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne automotive instructor. “They will learn to prep parts for vehicles, fix dents, prep to prime, prep to paint, and more. These skills will prepare them to enter the workforce directly after graduation.”

For more information on the program, visit IvyTech.edu/automotive-technology/ or contact Dave Buell at 260-243-3125 or Bob Huffman at 260-480-4293 or rhuffman10@ivytech.edu