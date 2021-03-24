Ivy Tech opens employer registration for Healthcare Virtual Fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne/Warsaw announced that it has opened employer registration for the Healthcare Virtual Fair on April 15.

During the event, employers will have the chance to speak with Ivy Tech students and community members about their company and hiring needs.

The Healthcare Virtual Fair will take place April 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. The deadline for employers to register is April 5.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Anh Dinh Lapsley at alapsley6@ivytech.edu.