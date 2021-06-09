Ivy Tech hosting mobile enrollment event in Kendallville June 23

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Community College announced that it is hosting a mobile enrollment event at the Kendallville Impact Institute.

During the on June 23 event, prospective students can complete steps they need to start classes during sessions at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Enrollment experts will be on-hand to answer questions and help attendees with enrollment steps including assessment, financial aid and more.

Registration is now open for fall classes which begin Aug. 18. Prospective students are asked to bring their most recent tax returns for financial aid, and their previous high school or college transcripts for assessment.

Employers are also welcome to attend a 2 p.m. session where they can meet with Ivy Tech representatives and learn more about training and tuition reimbursement options, the college said.

Prospective students and employers can register for the event on ivytech.edu.