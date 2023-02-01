FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Beginning Thursday February 2nd 2023, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne will invite community members to enjoy a series of buffet-style lunches prepared by Ivy Tech’s Hospitality Administration students. Three buffet lunches will be provided in February.

Feb. 2nd : Lunch buffet featuring pork rillette, Provenal chicken, pike quenelles, and desserts

Feb. 9th : Three-course tasting menu

Feb. 23rd : A la carte menu

University officials say these lunches will serve as opportunities to have the students get real-world restaurant experience. Each lunch will have a limited 35 seats, so RSVPs are required. Lunches will take place on each of the above dates from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Ivy Tech’s Coliseum Campus. Guests are required to reserve their seats beforehand.

Admission to each lunch is $15.00 per person.

To place your reservation, you can use the following link.

Buffet Lunch RSVP : link.ivytech.edu/lunchbuffet