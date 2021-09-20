Ivy Tech holding skilled trades and healthcare job fairs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne is hosting two job fairs in October: a Skilled Trades Career Exploration Fair and a Healthcare Career Exploration Fair.

Skilled Trades Career Exploration Fair

On Oct. 1, more than 50 regional employers from the skilled trades industries will be available to meet Ivy Tech students, alumni and community members from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the the Steel Dynamics, Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center at 3701 Dean Dr.

Ivy Tech is asking that attendees bring their resumes and dress professionally.

Employers in attendance will include: 80/20 Inc., AccuGear/AAM, Aegis Sales & Engineering, Inc., AEP, Affolder Implement Sales, Inc, American Mitsuba Group, Avalign Technologies, Avancez, Brooks Construction, Bulldog Battery Corporation, CCT Enterprises, Clarios, Deister Machine Company, Dilling Group, Inc., Dutch Made, Fire and Ice Heating and Cooling, Formula Boats, Fort Wayne Metals, Gasoline Equipment, Goldshield Fiberglass, ICCA Built to Succeed, Indiana Laborers Training Fund, Indiana Laborers Training Trust Fund, Jiffy Lube of Indiana, K&H Construction, Inc., Kelley Automotive Group, Micropulse, Inc., Multimatic, Nishikawa Cooper LLC, Northeast Indiana Construction Alliance, Nucor Fastener, Nucor Harris Rebar, Nucor Vulcraft, Ottenweller Company, Inc., Preferred, Inc., Pyromation, Questa- Partnering with NE Indiana FAME, *Quikcut, Inc., Quikcut, Inc., *REA Magnet Wire, Road Warrior Fleet Service, Robert Bosch LLC, Safe-Way Garage Door, Smith Brothers of Berne, Sparks, Steel Dynamics, Sure-Trac by Novae, Therma-Tru Doors, TWE Nonwovens, Vestil Manufacturing, *VSSI, Ward Corporation, Warner Electric, Waste Management, and Ultra.

Contact Anh Dinh Lapsley at alapsley6@ivytech.edu for more information.

Healthcare Career Exploration Fair

On Oct. 29, healthcare recruiters will meet Ivy Tech students, alumni and community members from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne Coliseum Campus, located at 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.

Employers in attendance will include: Adams Health Network, American Senior Communities, Bowen, Byron Health Center, Easterseals Arc, Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice, Inc., Lutheran Health Network, Lutheran Life Villages – Fort Wayne, IN, Meridian Health Services, Neighborhood Health Clinic, Nice Medical Staffing, Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehab Center, Parkview Health, Premier Health, Purpose Home Health, ResCare, St. Anne Communities, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, and Trinity Health.

Registration is still open for employers to participate, Ivy Tech said. RSVP at link.ivytech.edu/HealthRSVP or contact Meghan Stevens at mstevens142@ivytech.edu.