FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A food truck set up on Ivy Tech’s campus serves a dual purpose. One it feeds hungry customers, and two, it offers students the chance to learn.

Aaron Parkinson with Ivy Tech stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the Grasshopper Food Truck. You can see that in the interview above.

You can find the Grasshopper Food Truck at Ivy Tech’s Coliseum Campus Tuesdays through Thursdays. It’s open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. On Thursdays, you can catch a bite from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. The campus where the truck is located is 3800 North Anthony Boulevard. You can click here to learn more.