FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wanting to get your trick-or-treat on early? Ivy Tech students and the Fort Wayne community are invited to get a head start on their trick-or-treating Monday at this year’s ‘Trick or Treat Trail.’

The trail connecting several Fort Wayne campuses will be open from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Halloween. Trick-or-treaters will take a journey through Coliseum Campus, and Student Life Center and Harshman Hall at the North Campus, with treats along the way.

For more Halloween fun, trick-or-treaters can also join in on a luncheon, costume contest and games at the Student Life Center from noon to 2 p.m.

Along with the treats, food and monetary donations are being accepted for the “U Can Crush Hunger Food Drive” by Community Harvest Food Bank. According to a release, these donations support the community cupboard at Ivy Tech.

For more information on Ivy Tech and its events, visit the college’s website here.

Addresses:

Coliseum Campus, 3800 North Anthony Blvd.

North Campus (Student Life Center & Harshman Hall), 3701 Dean Dr.