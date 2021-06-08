Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s Ivy Works program awarded $10k grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw’s Ivy Works Programs has received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, the school announced Tuesday.

The Ivy Works program is an employment and training program to help students receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits enroll and complete short-term certificate programs at Ivy Tech. The school said the funding will be primarily used to support tuition and book fees.

Ivy Works is designed to allow students to choose from more than 70 certificate programs that are considered “high demand” in northeast Indiana. Programs include: advanced manufacturing, building and construction, health and life sciences, IT and business services as well as transportation and logistics.

While enrolled in the program, the school said students also receive wrap-around services from Ivy Tech which include case management (weekly), supervised job search, tuition and books assistance, and other barrier busting resources such as transportation assistance, childcare vouchers, and more.

“At Ivy Tech, we are committed to our helping our students overcome challenges by leveraging the resources and services of our college and our community partners,” said Tracina Smith, executive director of Resource Development at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw. “This generous donation from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne will help support at-risk students in northeast Indiana while they achieve their career and educational goals.”

The Community Foundation is dedicated to supporting lifelong learning as part of their core mission and awards more than $400,000 in scholarships annually to educational institutions that help community members flourish while strengthening the workforce and increasing resiliency.

“We know the importance of a quality education, including certificate and training programs. We also know the importance of identifying and reducing those barriers that prevent students from being able to take advantage of those opportunities,” says Brad Little, President and CEO of the Community Foundation. “When students have access to education, training and life skills, our entire community thrives.”

Learn more about Ivy Tech’s Ivy Works program by visiting link.ivytech.edu/resources or contacting Chris Douse at cdouse@ivytech.edu.