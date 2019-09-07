Ivy Tech Fort Wayne celebrates 50 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Fort Wayne is celebrating 50 years of being a college. Starting Sunday, September 8th, our local campus will have a series of events for the anniversary.

The College started with 130 students and two instructors who taught two programs: Drafting Technology and Secretarial Technology. Since then, the college has become more inclusive in all that they offer. The programs and students have grown, but the buildings have grown to include more people, as well.

The campus will be recognizing the anniversary by having a multi-day celebration. That includes a 50th birthday bash, 1969 retro party, and a community focused celebration and public art dedication.

