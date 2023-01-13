FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Culinary arts students at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne competed in the school’s annual European Competition Friday for the chance to study culinary arts in Italy.

In the competition, culinary students were asked to prepare a three-course meal that had to include a whole fish, chicken, various starches and vegetables.

Baking students needed to prepare plated chocolate and fruit desserts, yeast and bread rolls, and a decorated cake based on a mock customer order.

The judges included Hospitality Administration faculty and industry professionals.