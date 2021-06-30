Ivy Tech classes coming to Marshall Community Center in Columbia City

L to R Mayor Ryan Daniel, Mayor of Columbia City. Dr Laura McDermott, Superintendent of Whitley County Consolidated Schools and Lisa Smith, Director of Community Engagement, Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne & Warsaw (Photo courtesy of Ivy Tech)

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Whitley County Consolidated Schools and Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne are partnering to launch a new learning space at the Marshall Community Center, located at 107 N Walnut St. in Columbia City.

With the launch of the new learning space in the former Eagle Tech Academy, Ivy Tech and Whitley County leaders said they are deepening their shared commitment to connecting students to Ivy Tech college credit while in high school and beyond.

“Our work together has been focused on developing educational experiences and opportunities that will enhance the wellbeing of Whitley County citizens and provide the business and industry leaders of Whitley County with the workforce they require for growth and development,” said Dr. Jerrilee K. Mosier, chancellor of Ivy Tech Fort Wayne & Warsaw. “We’ve enjoyed a strong partnership over the years through dual credit and State Earn and Learn (SEAL) certifications, so this community learning center represents the next logical step in our collaboration.”

Chancellor Mosier and Dr. Laura McDermott, superintendent of Whitley County Consolidated Schools, signed a memorandum of understanding on June 11, Ivy Tech said.

“Whitley County Consolidated Schools is extremely pleased to join with Ivy Tech in providing Whitley County students and community members tremendous opportunities through scholarship dollars and local classes to continue their education and reach their career goals,” McDermott said.

Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel and Executive Director of the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation, Dale Buuck, are two of many area supporters of the project.

“The idea of having Ivy Tech options closer to our students and workforce is very exciting and beneficial to this community. Anytime you can add additional classes for continuing education, is something we value,” Buuck said.

“We are thrilled to see Ivy Tech’s expansion of higher education into the City of Columbia City,” Daniel said. “The partnership between Columbia City High School and Ivy Tech will further expand the educational opportunities in our community for students and adults alike.”

Ivy Tech said it is offering three academic classes in the fall of 2021, along with $10,000 in scholarship for Whitley County Consolidated High School students and $5,000 for Whitley County residents.

All classes are three credit hour courses and are part of the Indiana College Core, which allow these courses to transfer to all Indiana state colleges and universities as well as many colleges and universities outside of Indiana.

Fall 2021 courses at the Marshall Community Center include:

ENGL 111 English Composition on Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. – 8:50 p.m.

COMM 101 Introduction to Public Speaking on Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. – 8:50 p.m.

PSYC 101 Introduction to Psychology on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. – 8:50 p.m.

As part of the Marshall Community Center’s opening, Ivy Tech said it will host an Express Enrollment event on July 15 from 3p.m. –7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public without an appointment.

To learn more about these classes, other Whitley County higher education opportunities, or the July 15 event, contact Lisa Smith at lsmith246@ivytech.edu. Current Whitley County Consolidated High School students can reach out to Claire Baker (Dual Credit Advisor) at cbaker255@ivytech.edu or call/text at 260-255-6605.