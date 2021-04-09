Ivy Tech Chancellor Jerrilee Mosier announces retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech announced that after 11 years of dedicated leadership, Dr. Jerrilee K. Mosier will retire from her position as Chancellor of the Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw locations on Sept. 10.

During her tenure, the college said it has increased the footprint of the service area, which has seen record certifications and credentials awarded and added new degree programs to serve the northeast Indiana workforce.

“The equitable pursuit of higher education has been my life’s work and the communities of northeast Indiana have made it a joy to serve in this role,” Dr. Mosier said. “Community leaders, legislators, and our Ivy Tech faculty and staff have shown time and again that we can move mountains and make access to high-quality education a reality for everyone. It has been my honor to have worked alongside them in this most noble of endeavors. They have served as my daily inspiration, and I could not be more pleased with the accomplishments we have built together.”

Dr. Mosier joined Ivy Tech Fort Wayne in 2010 as Chancellor. Prior to joining Ivy Tech, she served in academic leadership roles at community colleges in Washington, Oklahoma and Kansas.

The college said that under her leadership, high-quality education became accessible beyond the Fort Wayne city limits including bringing on the Warsaw site and shoring up community learning locations in Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties through the support and partnership of area economic development officers, school district leaders and community members. She ushered in successful partnerships with community organizations and area employers such as the Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, Greater Fort Wayne Inc., Parkview Health, Junior Achievement, Region 8 Education Consortium, and the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership through the Olin and Desta Schwab Foundation.

During her time, the service area also added academic programs in high-demand fields such as surgical technology, aviation, biology, diesel technology, patient care technician, agriculture, psychology, electrical engineering, engineering technology, HVAC, health information technology, information systems security and pre-engineering, the press release said.

Mosier has also ensured students and the college have access to critical funding including record-breaking fundraising through the Ivy Tech Foundation with a mixture of individual donor relations, foundation grants, corporate gifts, fundraising events and prestigious grants through the National Science Foundation and the Department of Labor partnerships. The college said she also laid the foundation for a successful launch of intercollegiate sports through the NJCAA including men’s baseball in 2017 and women’s volleyball in 2020. Both Titans athletics programs have been funded by donor support and boast high retention and success rates for their student athletes.

“Chancellor Jerrilee Mosier has set the standard for the college for ‘putting more community in community college.’ For 11 years, Dr. Mosier has led the Fort Wayne Ivy Tech campus with students at the center while serving the needs of employers, K-12 partners, and northeast Indiana,” said Sue Ellspermann, Ivy Tech Community College president. “While she will be missed, she has told me often, and I agree, that she leaves behind an exceptional team which will continue the culture of service excellence.”

Since arriving in northeast Indiana, Mosier’s goal has been for Ivy Tech Fort Wayne to be the educational partner of choice for non-profits, school corporations and business/industry, the press release said. She has fostered a campus culture that embraces new initiatives and programs that best serve the citizens of northeast Indiana.

Mosier served as Chair of the Indiana Campus Compact from 2012 to 2014 and on the board of the National Council on Continuing Education and Training (NCCET) from 2012 to 2013. She currently serves on Mayor Tom Henry’s Kitchen Cabinet for the Greater Fort Wayne Metropolitan Area and the board of the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana. She has been honored for her service with the 2012 Outstanding College Administrator Award for the Indiana Region of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, the 2012 Ian and Mimi Rolland Service Award, and most recently, a 2021 Woman of Grace.

The college said it will conduct a nationwide search for the next chancellor and details will be made public in the near future.