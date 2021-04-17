Ivy Tech baseball team holds jersey retirement ceremony for players Alex Vega and Andrew Carpenter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Ivy Tech baseball team, the Titans, hosted a ceremony in honor of Alex Vega’s and Andrew Carpenter’s jersey retirement before their game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Ash Centre.

The Ivy Tech baseball team gathers in ceremony before their game.

The team retired jersey #22 of Alex Vega who holds most of the Ivy Tech Baseball records. Alex is currently the shortstop for the University of Indianapolis. Alex was in attendance.

The team also retired #11 of Andrew Carpenter. Andrew was tragically killed by a drunk driver in 2019. Andrew was the winning pitcher in the first game ever won by Ivy Tech . Andrew’s parents were in attendance.

Mayor Henry declared Saturday as Andrew Carpenter Day in Fort Wayne, by proclamation. That proclamation was read at the ceremony.