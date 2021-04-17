Ivy Tech baseball team holds jersey retirement ceremony for players Alex Vega and Andrew Carpenter

Ivy Tech baseball team and family.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Ivy Tech baseball team, the Titans, hosted a ceremony in honor of Alex Vega’s and Andrew Carpenter’s jersey retirement before their game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Ash Centre.

The Ivy Tech baseball team gathers in ceremony before their game.

The team retired jersey #22 of Alex Vega who holds most of the Ivy Tech Baseball records. Alex is currently the shortstop for the University of Indianapolis. Alex was in attendance.

The team also retired #11 of Andrew Carpenter. Andrew was tragically killed by a drunk driver in 2019. Andrew was the winning pitcher in the first game ever won by Ivy Tech. Andrew’s parents were in attendance.

Mayor Henry declared Saturday as Andrew Carpenter Day in Fort Wayne, by proclamation. That proclamation was read at the ceremony.

