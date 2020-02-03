Ivy Tech awarded $8M grant for career readiness

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Ivy Tech Foundation has received an $8 million grant from the Lilly Endowment to support Ivy Tech Community College’s new statewide Career Coaching and Employer Connection program, the school announced Monday.

Ivy Tech’s new career readiness program encourages students to hit certain milestones every 15 credit hours. The approach focuses on development in resume development, interview preparation and employer engagement and more.

Ivy Tech rolled out the model through a phased approach over four years. It began at six campuses, including Fort Wayne, last fall.

The school will receive $5 million from the Lilly Endowment in the first three years. It will be eligible to receive $3 million more.