Ivy Tech anticipates in-person learning will be available for all in August

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Community College, including its Fort Wayne and Warsaw locations, has announced that it will offer its fall semester courses in-person starting in August.

The state’s community college is slowly starting to increase the number of in-person courses, as classes begin later this month and then again in June. By August, the community college is anticipating that all students who want to be on campus, will be able to.

“We look forward to welcoming our students back to campus over the coming months,” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann. “We know that for many students, success happens best in an in-person setting and for some programs, it is a must to provide the proper hands-on experience and personal interactions. Ultimately, our goal is to enable our students’ success while providing them the safest, most accommodating learning environment.”

If new guidelines from Governor Eric Holcomb or federal regulations are released the college said adjustments will be made accordingly. At this time, facial coverings and physical distancing will continue to be required.

In addition to the in-person classes, the college said it will also continue to provide students with multiple course options such as online and flexible delivery modes. The Ivy Tech will continue to expand its “Learn Anywhere” model that was designed for working adults and launched as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students who enroll in a “Learn Anywhere” course are able to choose face-to-face, virtual or online learning formats for each class session based on their needs on a given day.

The next spring session begins on March 22 and Ivy Tech expects about 25% of courses being offered in-person. The majority of the community college’s summer courses begin June 7 with the number of face-to-face courses increasing further. The first fall session at Ivy Tech starts Aug. 18.

For more information on Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution, visit Ivy Tech’s website.