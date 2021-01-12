Ivy Tech announces ‘Doing the Dream’ keynote speaker

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech has announced that civil rights activist, author and CNN commentator Bakari Sellers will serve as the keynote speaker for Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo’s 17th annual “Doing the Dream” programs honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Photo of Bakari Sellers courtesy of the South Carolina Government’s website

Sellers will speak at the event’s annual student convocation and community banquet on Jan. 29. Ivy Tech has invited all northeast Indiana high school students to attend the virtual event alongside Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw students.

“Our format has changed this year, moving to virtual presentations so we can reach as many people as possible while responding to the challenges posed by COVID-19,” said Ivy Tech Kokomo Chancellor Dean McCurdy. “We remain proud and excited to continue our ‘Doing the Dream’ tradition by bringing to the Hoosier state a dynamic figure with growing recognition on the national stage.”

Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw’s Director of Student Success and Engagement and Diversity Lead JoAnne Alvarez, Ed.D., says that the virtual format will allow students and community members from around Indiana to participate in the event without traveling to Kokomo.

“This cultural celebration is an opportunity to bring our students and communities together throughout the state of Indiana,” Alvarez said. “Ivy Tech provides an educational platform where we can safely challenge our thoughts, broaden our understanding, create dialogue and have the opportunity to engage with others who are looking to embrace the beauty of diversity.”

Learn more or reserve your seat at ivytech.edu/kokomo/dream.