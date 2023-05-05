FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Indiana University Fort Wayne (IUFW) held its annual pinning ceremony to celebrate 125 graduates from IUFW’s School of Nursing.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing said the ceremony “occurs at the end of a student’s program in a school of nursing and signifies the completion of this level of education and official initiation into the profession.”

Soon-to-be graduate Rachel Kitzmiller said she is looking forward to graduating and starting her career thanks to a position she has already lined up at The Orthopedic Hospital of Lutheran.

“I made a lot of good friends, so I’m glad to be starting my life after nursing school with them by my side,” Kitzmiller said.

The pinning ceremony is separate from the graduation ceremony, which will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.