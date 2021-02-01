IU Study: Alcohol, tobacco, drug usage among NE Indiana students higher than state average

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana students in grades 6-12 reported higher monthly usage in alcohol, marijuana and other drug consumption in 2020.

That is according to the IU Institute for Research on Addictive Behavior and the 2020 Indiana Youth Survey. The study is conducted every two years and measures the degree of alcohol, tobacco and drug usage among Indiana students in grades 6-12.

Across the state, nearly one in four 12th grade students reported using a vaping device. That rate is lower than the reported percentage in 2018, but still slightly higher than what was reported in 2016.

Some of the biggest discrepancies by grade level came from 9th graders. Among 9th graders in northeast Indiana, 16.3% reported consuming alcohol on a monthly basis, compared to 14.4% across the state. When it comes to marijuana usage, nearly one in 10 freshmen reported using marijuana on a monthly basis in northeast Indiana. The statewide average for 9th graders was 8.2%.

One reason why these items are more prevalent in northeast Indiana could be perceived low risk. Data Analyst Rosie King pointed out the level of perceived risk of these substances was lower among students in northeast Indiana, compared to their peers across the state.

King also points out these behaviors could change the next time IU conducts this study due to the pandemic.

“We don’t know what that impact will be,” King said. “We know that everyone is under incredible stress from the pandemic and the lack of being able to be socially mobile.”

Despite reporting higher averages across the state, the reported usage of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs in grades 6-12 is continuing a downward trend that has spanned nearly 20 years.

Read the full report from IU’s Institute for Research on Addictive Behavior, which also includes detailed breakdowns by grade level, age, race and gender.