FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Monday night Indiana University School of Medicine Fort Wayne will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event in partnership with the Community Harvest Food Bank.

The Trunk-or-Treat will go from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Purdue Fort Wayne Campus in the 3rd level of Parking Garage #3. The Trunk-or-Treat will give families the chance to play games, receive prizes and visit the “Trunk-or-Treat” stations, which are decorated for the celebration.

The event will allow families to celebrate the spooky holiday while in support of Community Harvest Food Bank, whose goal is to alleviate hunger and food insecurity in the community. The food bank distributes approximately 14.8 million meals annually to 112,098 people in the Northeast Indiana counties of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley.

Tyra Grischke, a medical student and one of the student leaders for the event, said, “I was involved last year, and it was such a fun time for everyone. I love seeing how creative the medical students get when decorating their trunks and how excited the kids are as they walk through the event. Trunk-or-Treat is such a unique way that we can engage with and give back to our community without being in a traditional clinic setting. According to Feeding American, 1 out of 8 children in Indiana are facing hunger, so we know that Community Harvest Food Bank is a tremendous resource in our area.”

Those who want to participate are encouraged to bring food items or cash donations to Community Harvest Food Bank. Admission to the event requires three containers of non-perishable food items or $3.00.