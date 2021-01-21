IU Health updates temporary visitor guidelines for non-COVID patients

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana University Health is updating its temporary visitor guidelines at all IU Health hospitals and facilities.

Patients at all IU Health locations who are not positive for or suspected of having COVID-19 are now allowed to have one visitor per day.

“We know from experience that connections with loved ones are a key part of the healing process for patients and contribute to their overall recovery,” said Jason Gilbert, executive vice president and chief nursing officer at IU Health. “We are confident our safety protocols can prevent the spread of COVID-19 while allowing patients to have contact with those who matter most to them.”

Hospital visitor guidelines:

One visitor (18 and older) will be welcomed per patient per day. Face masks may be removed while eating or drinking. Please put your face mask back on as soon as you are done.

If you are eating or drinking and someone enters the room, please put your face mask on immediately.

Practice physical distancing, including in the patient’s room.

Visitors must screen negative for COVID-19 and follow all COVID-19 protocols while on site.

Visitors must wear a hospital-provided mask at all times, including in the patient’s room.

Visitors must wash hands or use hand sanitizer often, including upon entry and exit from the patient’s room.

If a visitor needs to leave the hospital during their visit, they may not return on the same day.

Visitors should remain in the patient’s room, except to get food inside the hospital and then return to the room, or to exit for the day.

Visitors should not sleep overnight in a patient room, except in special circumstances that are reviewed and approved in advance with hospital leadership. For pediatric patients, one parent or guardian may be present and stay in the patient’s room.

Exceptions will be considered in the following areas where a patient may receive two designated visitors: Neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) End-of-life situations



Outpatient and clinic visitor guidelines:

Patients may bring one adult (18 and older) companion to an appointment. Visitors must screen negative for COVID-19 and follow all COVID-19 protocols while on site.

If the companion is a parent or guardian of a minor and does not pass the screening, another adult can be screened or the appointment can be rescheduled.

More information about COVID-19, visitor guidelines and screening processes can be found at iuhealth.org. Visitor guidelines for Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health can be found at rileychildrens.org.