IU Health holds open house to show new building plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — IU Health Fort Wayne explained their next building plans to neighbors on the Southwest side.

The healthcare provider is developing land near I-69 and Lower Huntington Road that would turn a 137 acre lot into a modern medical facility.

Initially, the building would house primary and specialty care, cardiac rehabilitation and more – which could happen in the next six to 12 months.

Future development could include acute care or a hospital if they determine a need for it.

IU Health Fort Wayne President Brian Bauer says reaction was positive.

“I thought it was great,” Bauer said. “I was really excited about the turnout here tonight. Just the honest feedback, because we can now work with the county and come back together with this group and hopefully make this an even better project and more exciting for the community.”

A second open house will be held tomorrow night at 6 at Lafayette Elementary School on Ernst Road.