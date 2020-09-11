IU Health Fort Wayne Awards $45K to local organizations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – IU Health Fort Wayne announced Thursday that it will invest $45,000 in grants to area organizations that address critical health issues – including COVID-19 – affecting Hoosier citizens over the long term.

The first grant will give $30,000 to Fort Wayne United’s TenPoint Coalition to support families recovering the pandemic, the release said.

“We have all been impacted in some way shape or form by the most recent seasons of difficulty and uncertainty,” said Iric Headley, executive director, and Joe Jordan, chairman, Fort Wayne UNITED. “But for some of our neighbors, friends, and family members who were impacted more than others, for them, what was once normal has been destroyed. We are extremely grateful for the support from IU Health, which enables us to enhance our community service by providing families with essential and non-perishable supplies, so they can focus on rebuilding.”

A second grant will be given to the Easterseals Arc with a donation of $10,000. The grant will fund meals, meal distribution, masks and alternatives for clients who cannot wear masks, the release said.

“We are very grateful to IU Health Fort Wayne for this generous donation to help us ensure that people with disabilities have the protective equipment that meets their needs,” said Donna K. Elbrecht, Easterseals Arc president and CEO. “People with disabilities are at higher risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to their underlying health issues, and those risks are heightened when they face challenges using typical face masks and other gear. Brian Bauer has always valued the health and wellness of people with disabilities, and this generous gift is another example of his care and commitment.”

The third grant will give $5,000 to the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana (DSANI) to purchase masks and educational booklets for individuals with Down syndrome, the release said.

“The health and well-being of the community we serve is always of utmost importance to us,” said Shelly Yoder, executive director, DSANI. “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about very unique challenges both to our organization and to those we serve. We are so grateful to IU Health Fort Wayne for walking alongside DSANI and its families to provide resources that will help our loved ones with Down syndrome, and their families, be better equipped to navigate the challenges faced during this time. We are proud to partner with IU Health and extend our most sincere thanks for their wonderful donation to DSANI.”

The IU Health Community Impact Investment Fund was established in 2018 to award yearly grants to address social issues affecting health outcomes across the state. This year the health provider is thankful to be able to help meet the needs of the community impacted by the pandemic.

“IU Health Fort Wayne is happy to help these organizations meet the needs of the community during this pandemic, said Harold Berfiend, IU Health Fort Wayne’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer. “The hardships these three organizations have been able to help meet over the past several months is a tremendous thing and IU Health Fort Wayne is privileged to be able to support and help in that effort.”

“We are is honored to guide these investments into the Fort Wayne community to support three wonderful organizations,” added Brian Bauer, president, IU Health Fort Wayne. “As we further invest in Fort Wayne and grow as an organization, we look forward to forming more partnerships like these.”