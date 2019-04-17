IU Health expanding Fort Wayne footprint

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. IU Health will build a new medical office at Stellhorn and Lahmeyer roads.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Indiana University Health will have a larger presence in the Summit City. It will construct a new facility and open an office in an existing space.

The health system announced it will build a 25,000 square foot medical office building at the intersection of Stellhorn and Lahmeyer roads. The facility will have primary care, outpatient imaging, laboratory services, urgent care and community rooms. The $10 million construction project is expected to start in May.

A primary care office will also be added into existing space next to Reynolds Wealth Management at 10215 Auburn Park Drive off Dupont Road. It is expected to open in July. The expansion is in addition to an existing healthcare office added in 2018 at Engle Road and W. Jefferson Boulevard.

IU Health CEO and former Lutheran Health Network CEO said the growth will improve quality and give more options to patients.

“IU Health is committed to giving residents of Fort Wayne new options for high-quality care,” Brian Bauer, president of IU Health Fort Wayne, said. “This new facility will serve as an important step in creating access in one location to the convenient and personalized care we provide our patients.”