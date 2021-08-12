IU Health continues Fort Wayne expansion with new surgery center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – IU Health continues to expand in Fort Wayne with the grand opening of a new ambulatory surgery center (ASC).

The 40,000-square foot facility located along Dicke Road includes five operating and five procedure rooms for more than 10 different specialties. The types of services offered will mainly be outpatient procedures. Surgeries are scheduled to begin on Aug. 23.

The new surgery center comes a year after IU Health Fort Wayne opened various centers in the last year and a half. IU Health now has two primary care centers – one along Hope Drive (which also provides urgent care) and another along Pettit Avenue – plus a radiology center.

As a newer healthcare provider to northeast Indiana, IU Health Fort Wayne President Brian Bauer wanted to first address a shortage of primary care providers in the area.

“We wanted to establish a great team of primary care physicians so we could establish our patient base here in Fort Wayne,” Bauer said. “It’s not necessarily the most glamorous entrance into a market, but what it allows is for us to provide great care and establish a 1-on-1 relationship between a patient and physician.”

During a virtual press conference on Thursday, Bauer also hinted at more potential expansions throughout Fort Wayne. Bauer mentioned IU Health’s clinic on Southgate Plaza has seen high demand from patients. That clinic could expand hours of operation or with more space in the near future, according to Bauer.

IU Health has also purchased 137 acres of land in southwest Fort Wayne, near Lower Huntington Road and I-69. Bauer hopes development will soon start on that property to develop another outpatient ASC.