ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — In an effort to better serve patients in southwest Fort Wayne, IU Health has opened a new medical office building in the area.

Located at 10101 Ernst Road near Lower Huntington Road and Interstate 69, IU Health Infusion is a 55,000-square-foot facility that offers primary doctors, advanced imaging, cardiology, orthopedics and general surgery.

“We’ve recruited doctors from multiple states and from other parts of the state to get them here and show them what we’re doing and how exciting it is,” said Brian Bauer, president of IU Health Fort Wayne.

Bauer also said the new facility represents IU Health’s eighth location in the area and that he is excited to see where the new facility will lead IU Health.

Mark King, a medical director and family doctor at IU Health Infusion, said he has worked for IU Health for four to five years and that the growth he has seen from IU Health during his tenure has been “amazing.”

“We’ve been able to grow in Fort Wayne to seven, eight, nine different locations already with plans to build a hospital right here on this campus,” King said.

IU Health also has plans for new construction across the street, but a timeline for that project has not been provided.